Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Activities going on in Oakmont and Plum this week

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 9:27 p.m.
The Oakmont Carnegie Library
The Oakmont Carnegie Library

Updated 11 hours ago

Looking for some things to do in Oakmont and Plum this week?

Here are some of the highlights:• Oakmont Carnegie Library hosts an art exhibit throughout the month at 700 Allegheny River Blvd.

It features artwork from students of Redeemer Lutheran School, which serves children from pre-K through 12th grade from 13 area school districts.

The exhibit is free. Contact Dixie Anderson at 412-828-9532.

• Zumba with Kara Steiner is slated 6:15-7 p.m. Wednesday for 6:15-7 p.m. at the Oakmont library. The class is free and no registration is required.

• Psychologist Michael Melczak will present Understanding Mental Health Services for Yourself or Your Loved Ones from 6-7:30 p.m. , a free educational session designed to provide the community with introductory information about overall mental health treatment.

The Plum Community Library's Life Writers group will meet 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the library at 445 Center New Texas Road. The group meets 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday. Join in and write the stories of your life.

• Chuck Blasko's Vodues return to The Oaks Theater 7:30 p.m. Friday at 310 Allegheny River Blvd.

The band has brought hits like “Turn Around Look at Me,” “You're the One,” and “Special Angel.”

Tickets to the all-ages show range from $22 to $27 and are available online at bit.ly/2BYq7y8 .

• Plum School District school board committees will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss education, athletics, food service and policies at the high school board room, 900 Elicker Road.

Agendas are available on the district's website under the school board's February 2018 tab.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me