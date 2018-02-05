Activities going on in Oakmont and Plum this week

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Looking for some things to do in Oakmont and Plum this week?

Here are some of the highlights:• Oakmont Carnegie Library hosts an art exhibit throughout the month at 700 Allegheny River Blvd.

It features artwork from students of Redeemer Lutheran School, which serves children from pre-K through 12th grade from 13 area school districts.

The exhibit is free. Contact Dixie Anderson at 412-828-9532.

• Zumba with Kara Steiner is slated 6:15-7 p.m. Wednesday for 6:15-7 p.m. at the Oakmont library. The class is free and no registration is required.

• Psychologist Michael Melczak will present Understanding Mental Health Services for Yourself or Your Loved Ones from 6-7:30 p.m. , a free educational session designed to provide the community with introductory information about overall mental health treatment.

The Plum Community Library's Life Writers group will meet 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the library at 445 Center New Texas Road. The group meets 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday. Join in and write the stories of your life.

• Chuck Blasko's Vodues return to The Oaks Theater 7:30 p.m. Friday at 310 Allegheny River Blvd.

The band has brought hits like “Turn Around Look at Me,” “You're the One,” and “Special Angel.”

Tickets to the all-ages show range from $22 to $27 and are available online at bit.ly/2BYq7y8 .

• Plum School District school board committees will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss education, athletics, food service and policies at the high school board room, 900 Elicker Road.

Agendas are available on the district's website under the school board's February 2018 tab.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.