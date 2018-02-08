Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum/Oakmont

DUI, drug cases among those recently handled by Judge Linda Zucco in Plum

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 7:27 p.m.

District Judge Linda Zucco recently handled the following cases. Charges filed by Plum police unless otherwise noted.

Waived preliminary hearings

• Dale Franklin Moore Jr., 33, of Plum on charges of driving under the influence, driving without a license, failure to keep right and driving at unsafe speeds. Charges were filed Dec. 8 in connection with an incident along the 10100 Saltsburg Road.

• Austin Spike Freeman, 21, of Harrison City on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, exceeding speed limit by 10 mph and careless driving. State police filed the charges Nov. 14 in connection with an incident along Interstate 76.

• Dennis Dmitrievich Pogrebctchikov, 23, of Murrysville on charges of driving under the influence, failure to keep right and driving at unsafe speed. Charges were filed Dec. 8 in connection with an incident at Surfside and Rainer drives.

• Micah Layton Owens-Forney, 22, of Canfield on charges of driving under the influence, careless driving, improper screening and exceeding 55 mph speed limit by 20 mph. State police filed the charges Dec. 13 in connection with an incident along Interstate 76.

