Plum/Oakmont

Plum parents announce engagement of son; couple to marry in March

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, 2:54 p.m.

Jennings-Seefried

Chuck and Cheryl Jennings of Plum announce the engagement of their son, Brian Jennings, to Merissa Seefried, daughter of Tony and Lisa Seefried of Ray, Michigan.

The groom is a 2009 graduate of Plum High School and earned a bachelor's degree in business management from Grove City College in 2013. He has been employed at Uline in Chicago as a velocity analyst since graduation.

The bride is a graduate of Adrian College in Michigan with a degree in interior design. She works as a commercial interior designer for the Henricksen company in Chicago.

The couple — who met while playing softball in a summer church league — will be married March 3 in Merissa's hometown in Michigan. They plan to honeymoon in the Dominican Republic and will continue to live in Chicago after the wedding.

