Oakmont and Plum happenings this week

Having trouble finding things to do in Plum and Oakmont?

Here are a few suggestions:

• Oakmont Carnegie Library at 700 Allegheny River Blvd. will host Gentle Yoga with Cora Fetchko 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Participants should wear comfortable clothes.

• Meditation with a Monk is set for 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Oakmont library. Join the monks from Natrona Height's Pittsburgh Buddhist Center for an hour of relaxing meditation. The program is offered every Tuesday evening.

• Zumba with Kara Steiner is from 6:15-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Oakmont library. The dance fitness class is designed to keep people of all skill levels moving.

• Tai Chi with Jeri McCutcheon is offered from 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the Oakmont library. The class is designed to increase energy, reduce stress, improve balance and build coordination. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and flat sole shoes.

All programs are free and no registration necessary. Call 412-828-9532 for more information.

• Plum Community Library at 449 Center New Texas Road Blvd. hosts Toddler Tales, a storytime for children ages 2-3 and a caregiver, 11-11:45 a.m. and Story Time Live, a storytime for children ages 4-5, from 1-1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

There will be stories, music, rhymes and a craft. Registration is required. Space is limited.

• The Plum library hosts Preschool Pals, a storytime for children ages 3-5, 11-11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

There will be stories, music, rhymes and a craft. Registration is required. Space is limited.

• Plum's Life Writers will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the library. Join the group and work on writing stories of your life.

Call 412-798-7323 for more information about Plum library programs.

• The Oaks Theater at 310 Allegheny River Blvd. in Oakmont hosts Love at the Oaks at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The venue promises a unique and romantic night out with live music and food. It is hosted by actor and comedian Joe Eberle.

Tickets are between $15 and $25. Call 412-828-6322 or visit theoakstheater.com for more information.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.