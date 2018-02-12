Plum School District expected to hire a superintendent Tuesday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

North Allegheny Intermediate Principal Brendan Hyland could be the next Plum School District superintendent.

Hyland is on the agenda as the recommended candidate to be hired during a 6 p.m. special meeting Tuesday in the high school library.

Officials are not releasing details about the candidate or the job search the district conducted with the assistance of the Pennsylvania School Board Association.

“We're currently in negotiations,” board President Steve Schlauch said Monday.

A call to Hyland's office at North Allegheny was not returned.

The search for the superintendent began in December and ended in January. Schlauch said the district was able to select from a larger pool of candidates by eliminating the requirement that applicants had to have worked as a superintendent or assistant superintendent. Previous searches for a superintendent included that requirement.

Details about Hyland and the search — including the number of candidates who applied or were interviewed — will be released after the superintendent is hired, Schlauch said.

Some residents have taken to social media to protest the potential hire.

“This man has no central administration experience at all,” said Ric Vigno on the community Facebook page Unite Plum . “Given our current situation, this is not the place to be breaking in new administration, especially the leader of them all. We need someone who is proven to be able to weather an entire districts storm and see it through it.”

Board member Scott Kolar works at North Allegheny with Hyland as the school's Air Force Junior ROTC instructor, but refused to discuss the candidate. He said he declined comment because it was a personnel matter.

Parent Melissa Verto Russell said she's concerned with the Kolar's connection.

“It is critical that this school district have a strong, knowledgeable and moral leader during this sensitive rebuilding time,” said Russel.

Hyland's LinkedIn page indicates he's worked in North Allegheny for nearly 11 years and was a principal at Mt. Lebanon School District from Nov. 2002 to July 2007.

Hyland will replace Superintendent Tim Glasspool, who resigned Oct. 1 following two tumultuous years in which he and other administrators came under fire for not doing enough to stop criminal sexual acts involving teachers and students. Three teachers are serving prison time for their involvement in the district sex scandal.

Assistant Superintendent Gail Yamnitzky has been acting as superintendent since the resignation.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.