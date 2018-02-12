Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Plum School District expected to hire a superintendent Tuesday

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, 4:42 p.m.
Plum High School
Michael DiVittorio
Plum High School

Updated 14 hours ago

North Allegheny Intermediate Principal Brendan Hyland could be the next Plum School District superintendent.

Hyland is on the agenda as the recommended candidate to be hired during a 6 p.m. special meeting Tuesday in the high school library.

Officials are not releasing details about the candidate or the job search the district conducted with the assistance of the Pennsylvania School Board Association.

“We're currently in negotiations,” board President Steve Schlauch said Monday.

A call to Hyland's office at North Allegheny was not returned.

The search for the superintendent began in December and ended in January. Schlauch said the district was able to select from a larger pool of candidates by eliminating the requirement that applicants had to have worked as a superintendent or assistant superintendent. Previous searches for a superintendent included that requirement.

Details about Hyland and the search — including the number of candidates who applied or were interviewed — will be released after the superintendent is hired, Schlauch said.

Some residents have taken to social media to protest the potential hire.

“This man has no central administration experience at all,” said Ric Vigno on the community Facebook page Unite Plum . “Given our current situation, this is not the place to be breaking in new administration, especially the leader of them all. We need someone who is proven to be able to weather an entire districts storm and see it through it.”

Board member Scott Kolar works at North Allegheny with Hyland as the school's Air Force Junior ROTC instructor, but refused to discuss the candidate. He said he declined comment because it was a personnel matter.

Parent Melissa Verto Russell said she's concerned with the Kolar's connection.

“It is critical that this school district have a strong, knowledgeable and moral leader during this sensitive rebuilding time,” said Russel.

Hyland's LinkedIn page indicates he's worked in North Allegheny for nearly 11 years and was a principal at Mt. Lebanon School District from Nov. 2002 to July 2007.

Hyland will replace Superintendent Tim Glasspool, who resigned Oct. 1 following two tumultuous years in which he and other administrators came under fire for not doing enough to stop criminal sexual acts involving teachers and students. Three teachers are serving prison time for their involvement in the district sex scandal.

Assistant Superintendent Gail Yamnitzky has been acting as superintendent since the resignation.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me