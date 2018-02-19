Fish fries offered in Plum, Oakmont

To announce fundraising fish fry dinners in the Advance Leader, email the time, date, place, menu items and cost to announcements@tribweb.com , or mail info to Editorial Department at 460 Rodi Road, Penn Hills, PA 15235.

Here are area places to get your fill of fried fish and other cultural dishes at fundraisers during Lent, which started on Ash Wednesday last week and ends March 30.

Plum

• Our Lady of Joy Parish, Father Marchukanis Hall, 2000 Oblock Road, 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Menu: fried or baked cod, $7, with our without bun; haluski and grilled cheese, $3 each; macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, French fries, $1 each. For information, call 412-795-3388, or visit www.ourladyofjoy.org.

• Renton Volunteer Fire Department social hall, 222 Renton Ave., 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Menu: fish sandwich with fries and coleslaw, $8.50, $9 with cheese; shrimp, fries and coleslaw, $9; fish sandwiches, $6.50, $7 with cheese; shrimp only, $7; pizza slice, $2; drinks and desserts, $1; macaroni and cheese, pierogies, fries and coleslaw, $3 each. Takeout available. Call 412-793-3211 for more information.

• Holiday Park Volunteer Fire Department, 415 Old Abers Creek Road, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Menu: fish dinners, sandwiches, shrimp basket, homemade haluski, macaroni and cheese, pierogies, grilled cheese and pizza. Takeout available,; delivery only on orders $20 and above. Call ahead for driver availability, 724-327-3456.

• St. John the Baptist school cafeteria, 418 Unity Center Road, 4-7 p.m. Fridays except March 30. Menu: Fried fish dinner (with or without bun). Fish dinners include coleslaw, beverage and choice of two sides: macaroni and cheese, French fries, haluski or green beans. Children have the choice of macaroni & cheese or pizza for their entree and the choice of one side: macaroni and cheese, fries, haluski or green beans. Dinners are $10 for adults and $4 for children. A la carte menu: baked or fried fish sandwiches, $7 and all sides (prices vary). Desserts available, as well as beer and wine. Weekly specials for $10.50: lasagna, Feb. 16; homemade pierogies, Feb. 23; crab cakes, March 2; ravioli, March 9; fried shrimp, March 16; rigatoni, March 23. Weekly specials include a beverage and the choice of two sides: macaroni and cheese, French fries, haluski or green beans. For information, call 412-523-2542 or visit www.stjohnthebaptistparish.net. For takeout, call 412-793-0555, ext. 241.

Oakmont

• St. Irenaeus Catholic Church Blough Hall, 387 Maryland Ave., 11 a.m.-1p.m., 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Lunch menu: baked or fried fish sandwich, $6; gluten free baked or beer battered fried fish, $9.50; tuna croissant, $4.50; salad, $3; homemade haluski, $2; coleslaw, $2; French fries, $2. Dinner menu, with choice of two side items: gluten free baked or beer battered fried fish, $9.50; shrimp, $9.50, tuna croissant, $7.50. Side items include salad, coleslaw, French fries, onion rings, baked potato, haluski, macaroni and cheese, pierogies. A la carte menu features fish sandwiches, pizza, chicken nuggets and more. No charge for beverages on dine-in order. For information, call 412-828-3065. Takeout orders available; call 412-828-9846.

• Oakmont Elks Lodge 1668, 106 Washington Ave., 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays. Menu: fried or baked fish, fried shrimp. Dinners include fries and coleslaw. Sides include macaroni and cheese, haluski and desserts. Cost: $8 for adults, $4 for children for fish meals; $8.50 for adults and $4.50 for children for shrimp. Call 412-828-1668 for takeout.