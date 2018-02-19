Movies, music and more going on in Plum and Oakmont this week

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Having trouble finding things to do in Plum and Oakmont?

Here are some activities going on this week:

• Oakmont Carnegie Library will show the movie “Battle of the Sexes” 2 p.m. Tuesday at 700 Allegheny River Blvd.

Set in the heady early days of women's liberation in the early 1970s, this film recalls the infamous tennis match between aging hustler Bobby Riggs and women's world champion Billie Jean King. It stars Steve Carell and Emma Stone.

• Gentle Yoga with instructor Cora Fetchko takes place 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Oakmont library.

The program is suitable for all levels and no registration is necessary.

• Zumba with Kara Steiner is from 6:15-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Oakmont library.

The dance fitness class is designed to keep people of all skill levels moving. No registration is required.

All programs are free. Call 412-828-9532 for more information.

• The Oaks Theater will have a special screening of “Miracle” at 8 p.m. Friday at 310 Allegheny River Blvd. in Oakmont.

It is about the 1980 U.S. men's Olympic hockey team that beat the seemingly invincible Russian squad.

Hockey legend Craig Patrick is expected to attend the event. Patrick was the assistant general manager and assistant coach of the team.

Tickets are $10. Call 412-828-6322 for more information.

• Plum Community Library at 449 Center New Texas Road Blvd. hosts Fit Kids Factory 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday as part of its Family Fun Nights.

The program is free. Registration is required.

• Pittsburgh singer/songwriter A.J. Raggs will perform a free show at the Plum library 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Carnegie Mellon University graduate has been performing for nearly 11 years. He is working on his first EP at Audible Images Recording Studios in Millvale.

• Life Writers will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Plum library.

Come join the group and work on writing the stories of your life.

Call 412-798-7323 for more information on Plum library programs.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.