Hearing on closing Plum's Regency Park Elementary School set for Tuesday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A public hearing on the closure of Plum School District's Regency Park Elementary School will take place Tuesday.

It is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the high school library, 900 Elicker Road.

The agenda for the meeting has not been posted on the district's website.

Under a state requirement a school district must have a public hearing at least three months before the board can make a final decision to close a school.

School Board President Steve Schlauch said the school needs to be closed prior to next school year in order to save $1.1 million or more in the 2018-19 budget.

District officials are expected to testify to that at the hearing.

Board members still do not have a plan for what they will do with the 250 students at Regency Park, or what educational model will be in place for next school year.

Schlauch said the hearing is the first step in the closure process, and other details will be worked out as the process continues.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.