Plum/Oakmont

Site prepared for future Oakmont Bakery expansion

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 4:48 p.m.
Sean Panza Excavation crews continue demolition work at the future Oakmont Bakery site near Third Street and Hulton Road.
Owners of the Oakmont Bakery on Allegheny Avenue plan to move the popular business to a larger space off Hulton Road across from Riverview High School.
Owners of the Oakmont Bakery on Allegheny Avenue plan to move the popular business to a larger space off Hulton Road across from Riverview High School.

Demolition continues at the future site of the Oakmont Bakery.

Harmarville-based Sean Panza Excavation began tearing down buildings near Third Street and Hulton Road last week.

Two houses, a tire shop and ice cream business are gone. The building that housed ATA Oakmont Martial Arts, Kelsey's Dance & Fitness and LA Tanning across from Riverview High School remains.

Owner Sean Panza said he hopes to have his part of the project completed by March 1.

Oakmont Bakery is owned by Marc Serrao and his family. They opened the bakery in 1988. Its current location at 531 Allegheny Ave. features a retail space and a separate production building next door.

The new development would have operations all under one roof.

Panza said he's worked for the Serraos before, and the new bakery will be a boost for the borough.

"He's put a lot of money into Oakmont to make it even better," said Panza. "You can't get better than Oakmont Bakery."

Borough council is expected to approve the new bakery's final design plans Tuesday night.

That would allow the Serraos to apply for a building permit and hopefully start construction in March. Previous bakery plans indicate it could be open by November.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

