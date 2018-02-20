Plum student's threat to 'shoot up the school' not credible, official says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 13-year-old Oblock Junior High School student may face charges after making a threat in school, Plum Police Chief Jeff Armstrong said.

The student said he wanted to “shoot up the school,” and that statement was overheard by other students around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a letter posted on the Plum School District's website from Acting Superintendent Gail Yamnitzky.

“This child was isolated and sent home and will be disciplined according to district policy,” Yamnitzky wrote. “At no time were students in any danger. Student safety continues to be a top priority for our district.”

Armstrong said police interviewed the boy with his parents, and also determined students were not in danger.

“We believe that this statement was made out of frustration due to some personal issues that that student is dealing with that I will not get into,” Armstrong said. “That student had no intention to carry that statement out, and we verified with the parents that this student doesn't have access to any guns or any weapons that would allow him to carry that out. We don't believe it was a credible threat in any way.”

Armstrong said he does not know what charges would be filed. No further information about the student was released.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.