Former employee charged with stealing $5K while working at Oakmont Bakery

A former Oakmont Bakery employee is facing charges that he stole more than $5,000 while working as a cashier at the business in 2016.

Plum District Judge Linda Zucco recently held for court a charge of theft by unlawful taking against Ryan Matthew Mikrut, 33, of Leechburg.

Mikrut was employed at the bakery for six months. Bakery owner Marc Serrao told police Mikruit allegedly used various tactics to steal money from the tills, according to the criminal complaint filed by Oakmont police.

Serrao said he became suspicious because of irregularities in cash register records when Mikruit worked.

“I ran reports on my system and realized he was stealing money for months,” Serrao said in the complaint.

Mikruit also was allegedly seen on surveillance camera recordings putting money from the tills into his pockets, the complaint said.

Mikrut admitted to stealing the money via text message to the Serrao family, court documents said.

His formal arraignment is April 9.

