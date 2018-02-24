End of February events in Oakmont and Plum

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Looking to close out February with a little fun in Oakmont and Plum?

Here's what's going on the next few days: • Oakmont Carnegie Library hosts an art exhibit throughout the month at 700 Allegheny River Blvd.

It features artwork from students of Redeemer Lutheran School, which serves children from pre-K through 12th grade from 13 area school districts.

The exhibit is free. Contact Dixie Anderson at 412-828-9532.

• Gentle Yoga with Cora takes place from 6-7 p.m. Monday and 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Oakmont library. The program is tailored for all levels. No registration is necessary.

• Medidation with a monk is set for 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Oakmont library. Join the monks from Natrona Height's Pittsburgh Buddhist Center for an hour of relaxing medication at the library.

• Zumba with Kara Steiner is scheduled for 6:15-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Oakmont library.

All Oakmont library activities are free. Call 412-828-0532 for more information.

• Plum Community Library at 449 Center New Texas Road Blvd. ‘hosts coloring for adults 11 a.m. Monday.

Crayons, sharpies, colored pencils and coloring sheets will be provided. No registration necessary.

• The Plum library has Toddler Tales, a storytime for children ages 2-3 and a caregiver, 11-11:45 a.m. and Story Time Live, a storytime for children ages 4-5, from 1-1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

There will be stories, music, rhymes and a craft. Registration is required. Space is limited.

• The Plum library hosts Preschool Pals, a storytime for children ages 3-5, 11-11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

There will be stories, music, rhymes and a craft. Registration is required. Space is limited.