Oakmont Bakery site demolition causes weekend traffic issues

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Demolition at the future Oakmont Bakery site at Third Street and Hulton Road caused some traffic issues Saturday.

A telephone pole with wires was knocked down during the project being done by Harmarville-based Sean Panza Excavation.

Traffic was reduced to one lane along Hulton Road until the debris was removed.

Owner Sean Panza said Sunday no one was injured as a result of the incident.

The building that housed ATA Oakmont Martial Arts, Kelsey's Dance & Fitness and LA Tanning across from Riverview High School has been raised.

Two houses, a tire shop and an ice cream business were already gone before this weekend. Demolition is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Construction of the new bakery could take place in March, if all permits are acquired. Grand opening is slated for October or November.

Oakmont Bakery is owned by Marc Serrao and his family. They opened the bakery in 1988. Its current location at 531 Allegheny Ave. features a retail space and a separate production building next door.

The new development would have operations all under one roof.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.