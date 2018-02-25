Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Oakmont Bakery site demolition causes weekend traffic issues

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 12:24 p.m.
A telephone pole was knocked down during demolition of the future Oakmont Bakery site at Third Street and Hulton Road in Oakmont Saturday causing some traffic delays.
Michael DiVittorio
A telephone pole was knocked down during demolition of the future Oakmont Bakery site at Third Street and Hulton Road in Oakmont Saturday causing some traffic delays.

Updated 10 hours ago

Demolition at the future Oakmont Bakery site at Third Street and Hulton Road caused some traffic issues Saturday.

A telephone pole with wires was knocked down during the project being done by Harmarville-based Sean Panza Excavation.

Traffic was reduced to one lane along Hulton Road until the debris was removed.

Owner Sean Panza said Sunday no one was injured as a result of the incident.

The building that housed ATA Oakmont Martial Arts, Kelsey's Dance & Fitness and LA Tanning across from Riverview High School has been raised.

Two houses, a tire shop and an ice cream business were already gone before this weekend. Demolition is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Construction of the new bakery could take place in March, if all permits are acquired. Grand opening is slated for October or November.

Oakmont Bakery is owned by Marc Serrao and his family. They opened the bakery in 1988. Its current location at 531 Allegheny Ave. features a retail space and a separate production building next door.

The new development would have operations all under one roof.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me