Fundraiser to help protect animals set for St. Patrick's Day in Oakmont

A rocking good time to benefit Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley is planned for St. Patrick's Day at The Oaks in Oakmont.

Doors open for ShamRock-n-Roll at 7:30 p.m. March 17 at the theater at 310 Allegheny River Blvd. The event will feature music by Pittsburgh's JD and the Squires, basket and 50/50 raffles.

General admission is $20 and includes a drink ticket. VIP tickets are $45 and include early entry at 6 p.m., table seating, dinner, drink ticket and meet and greet with the band.

Tickets are on sale at bit.ly/2CpjwSm or by calling 888-718-4235.

Animal Protectors is a nonprofit animal shelter in New Kensington that offers help with care and adoption of dogs and cats. Proceeds from the show at the Oaks will be used to renovate a closed school the group recently purchased and plans to move into when the project is complete. Plans for the new shelter will be on display at ShamRock-n-Roll.

More information about the shelter is available at animalprotectors.net or by calling 724-339-7388.

