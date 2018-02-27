Riverview School District joins the Live Well Allegheny campaign

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Riverview School District earned Live Well Allegheny status with the Allegheny County Health Department on Tuesday.

Health officials said via press release that it became the 14th school district to become part of the campaign launched in January 2014 by County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

Participants in the Live Well Allegheny campaign work with health department staff on physical and mental wellness, personal and community safety and other topics.

The effort is being led by the Allegheny County Board of Health and Dr. Karen Hacker, who welcomed the district on board.

“Our newest Live Well Allegheny members will be providing opportunities to increase physical activity and to improve nutrition and healthy cooking practices,” said Hacker. “All of which are key elements that will improve the health of our residents.”

Riverview has several health initiatives such as wellness committees at each school building, fitness Fridays in which exercise is encouraged, and other diverse opportunities through its physical education department.

Pittsburgh Juice Co. also recently joined Live Well Allegheny, bringing its total participants to 50 communities, 42 restaurants, 14 workplaces and 14 school districts.

More information on the campaign and how to become part of it is available at livewellallegheny.com .