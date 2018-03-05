Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Plum School District committee meeting postponed

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, March 5, 2018, 2:00 p.m.
Tribune-Review
An education committee meeting to discuss the reconfiguration of Plum School District and placement of students for next school year has been rescheduled.

It will not take place at 6 p.m. March 13 at the high school.

Board President Steve Schlauch said the meeting was postponed a week from March 6 so administration had more time to prepare for a discussion of options outlined by Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials.

All choices include closing Regency Park Elementary School. Other possible decisions include:

• Redistricting among the three other elementary schools.

• Moving Regency students to Center, sixth grade to Oblock Junior High and eighth grade to the high school.

• Cutting full-day kindergarten to half-day and redistricting other students throughout the elementaries.

• Cutting full-day kindergarten to half-day and creating two K-4 schools and one 5-6 school out of the elementaries.

• Moving Regency students to Center and sixth grade to Oblock.

• Adding on to Center Elementary and moving Regency students there.

Acting Superintendent Gail Yamnitzky will have a presentation of the pros and cons of each option. District Business Manager John Zahorchak will highlight the cost of each move.

A vote on the choices could take place at the March 27 board meeting.

Facilities, safe schools, finance, transportation and policy committees will also meet March 13 after the education discussion.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

