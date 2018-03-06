Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Dinner planned to honor Riverview School District alumni

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 2:18 p.m.
Riverview School District students prepare for this year's STEAM Showcase — science, technology, engineering, art and math — at the high school in Oakmont.
Submitted
Updated 15 hours ago

Tickets are expected to be available March 15 for the Riverview Educational Foundation's “An Alumni Affair to Remember” biannual alumni recognition dinner April 25 at The Lot at Edgewater in Oakmont.

The event costs $25 and includes dinner, guest speakers, entertainment and a cash bar. Money raised will benefit science, technology, engineering, arts and math programs in the Riverview School District.

Nominations of distinguished alumni are being accepted until the end of the month.

Candidates must have graduated from Riverview, Oakmont or Verona high schools at least 10 years ago.

For more information: rivervieweducationalfoundation.org or email info@rivervieweducatinalfoundation.org.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

