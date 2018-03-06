An antiques show to benefit the Kerr Museum set for this weekend at Oakmont Country Club

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The 14th annual antiques show to benefit the Kerr Memorial Museum will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 10 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 11 at the Oakmont Country Club.

The show, managed by Paul Polce, will feature 24 dealers from several states. Lunch will be available for purchase 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tickets at the door cost $10 and are valid both days.

A preview party for the show will take place 6:30-9 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $75 and include admission to the weekend show.

The Kerr Museum is a house museum 402 Delaware Ave. in Oakmont.

The home was built in 1897 and owned by Dr. Thomas R. Kerr, his wife Jessie and daughter Virginia.

It depicts middle class life in the 1900s. It was left to the borough in 1994 upon the daughter's death.

More information is available online at kerrmuseum.com or by calling 412-826-9295.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.