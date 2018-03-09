Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Group goes door-to-door in Oakmont, Monroeville to inform on seismic testing

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Friday, March 9, 2018, 5:03 p.m.
A group of volunteers will knock on nearly 400 doors in Oakmont and Monroeville on Sunday to educate residents on seismic testing.

Food & Water Watch's Western Pennsylvania outreach liason, Doug Shields, is organizing the event. He said the door-to-door canvassing effort aims to educate residents “about their rights to protect their property from the process.”

Seismic testing gathers information about rock formations by using small explosive charges and vibroseis trucks that create vibrations to send shock waves through the Earth. The process is often tied to oil and gas exploration.

In Oakmont, the streets being canvassed are: Pennsylvania Street, Hulton Road, Maryland Avenue, California Avenue, College Avenue, Virginia Avenue and Delaware Avenue.

Shields said he is still working out the details on where volunteers will canvass in Monroeville but he expects the effort to focus on Ward 1 -- the southwestern section of the municipality.

Shields said those interested in volunteering in Oakmont can meet at the borough's Panera restaurant, 666 Allegheny River Blvd. March 11 at 1:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Shields at dshields@fwwatch.org.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

