A beer tasting and movie event among things to do in Plum and Oakmont this week

There is a lot going on in Oakmont and Plum this week.

Here are some of the highlights:

• The Oaks Theater at 310 Allegheny River Blvd. in Oakmont will host a special screening of the cult classic vigilante justice film “Boondock Saints” at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

There will be a beer tasting for those ages 21 and older. Tickets are $8. Call 412-828-6322 for more information.

• Oakmont Carnegie Library hosts Meditation with a Monk from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at 700 Allegheny River Blvd.

Join the monks from Natrona Heights' Pittsburgh Buddhist Center for an hour of relaxing meditation in the library. The program is offered free every Tuesday evening. No registration is required.

• Tai Chi with Jeri McCutcheon will take place at the Oakmont library from 10-11 a.m. Thursday. It is free and open to the public.

Call 412-828-9532 for more information.

• The Oakmont library's book club witll meet between 1:30-3 p.m. Topic will be “The Elephant Company” by Vicki Croke. It is an inspiring story of an unlikely hero and the animals who helped him save lives during World War II.

Email Robin Almendinger at almendinger@einetwork.net for more information.

• Plum Community Library at 449 Center New Texas Road Blvd. hosts Toddler Tales, a storytime for children ages 2-3 and a caregiver, 11-11:45 a.m. and Story Time Live, a storytime for children ages 4-5, from 1-1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

There will be stories, music, rhymes and a craft. Registration is required. Space is limited.

• The Plum library hosts Preschool Pals, a storytime for children ages 3-5, 11-11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

There will be stories, music, rhymes and a craft. Registration is required. Space is limited.

Call 412-798-7323 for more information about Plum library programs.

