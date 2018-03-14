Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Plum mayor says delay in getting K-9 unit back on the road is not borough's fault

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 1:16 p.m.
Plum Police Officer Lee Temple and 'Voda' conduct a drug search during the weekly K-9 training for multiple departments conducted at Plum High School on Thursday, July 6. Trainiing activities, include tactical building entries, narcotic searches with lockers, and tracking. Officer Temple is a master trainer with the Plum Police Department. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Updated 12 hours ago

Plum Mayor Harry Schlegel dismissed rumors he said he's heard about borough officials not wanting a police K-9 unit.

“If you hear somebody talking about it that we are against the dog, that it was all lip service that was given, that it was a fake vote, or whatever the terms they're using, that's not true,” Schlegel said during a recent council meeting. “We all want the canine program. We are not the hold up.”

After voting in June to disband the program at the end of last year, public pressure led Plum council to reinstate the program.

Borough Manager Michael Thomas said approval of a policy outlining duties and compensation of the police officer handling the dog is required for that to happen.

One was submitted to the police bargaining unit Dec. 4 and it was rejected a month later.

“Council, the administration have given to our police bargaining unit procedures and we have been waiting,” Schlegel said. “The ball's in their court.”

Union representative Tim Cerula did not return several calls seeking comment.

Council earmarked $5,000 in the budget this year for food, veterinarian care and other canine expenses. Council has said they wanted to get a dog this year and another next year.

Officer Lee Temple, 48, the K-9 unit handler, could not be reached for comment.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

