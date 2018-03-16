Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Administrators support plan to consolidate, reconfigure Plum elementary schools

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, March 16, 2018, 3:24 p.m.
Plum School District Acting Superintendent Gail Yamnitzky opens an administrative presentation on reconfiguration of district schools.
Michael DiVittorio
Plum School District Acting Superintendent Gail Yamnitzky opens an administrative presentation on reconfiguration of district schools.

Updated 4 hours ago

District administrators are recommending adoption of a plan that would create two kindergarten to fourth-grade buildings and one housing fifth- and sixth-graders once Regency Park Elementary School is closed in Plum.

In addition, kindergarten would be cut to a half-day program under the cost-saving plan designed to help address the school district's $5.2 million budget deficit this year.

"This is the most educationally strong (option) for all of our children," acting Superintendent Gail Yamnitsky said during a recent presentation of the administrative proposal to the school board. "It is the most developmentally appropriate, and it is the most fiscally responsible."

The plan would eliminate two grades from Pivik and Center elementaries and make fifth and sixth grades exclusive to Holiday Park Elementary School. All the elementary schools now serve children from kindergarten through sixth grade. The junior and senior high schools would not be affected by the reconfiguration.

Closing Regency Park is projected to save the district $1.7 million, with a bulk of it coming in staff reductions from consolidating schools and expected retirements, the proposal said.

Business Manager John Zahorchak said the school board needs to make tough decisions to get out of a steep financial hole.

"The current year we borrowed money," he said. "The prior year we borrowed money to balance the budget. That is not a sustainable way to continue to operate. Raising the taxes alone is not going to cut into that deficit."

Next school year's preliminary budget includes a 0.972-mill tax hike, the use of nearly $2 million in borrowed money and reduction of 24 staff positions.

The district has been wrestling with the question of what to do with the children from Regency Park once it is closed for several years. A plan to add classrooms to Center Elementary School was adopted in November and then rescinded when new school board members took office in December. Board President Steve Schlauch said the goal was to close Regency Park without spending on new construction, which the administrative plan accomplishes,

"I think it's the best option educationally and financially for the school district short- and long-term," he said. "It leaves room for growth in the elementary schools and keeps the age groups somewhat close together. I'm 100 percent behind it."

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me