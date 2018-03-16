Administrators support plan to consolidate, reconfigure Plum elementary schools

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

To see a presentation of the cost-saving recommendations made by Plum School District administrators, go to bit.ly/2pfma4K .

District administrators are recommending adoption of a plan that would create two kindergarten to fourth-grade buildings and one housing fifth- and sixth-graders once Regency Park Elementary School is closed in Plum.

In addition, kindergarten would be cut to a half-day program under the cost-saving plan designed to help address the school district's $5.2 million budget deficit this year.

"This is the most educationally strong (option) for all of our children," acting Superintendent Gail Yamnitsky said during a recent presentation of the administrative proposal to the school board. "It is the most developmentally appropriate, and it is the most fiscally responsible."

The plan would eliminate two grades from Pivik and Center elementaries and make fifth and sixth grades exclusive to Holiday Park Elementary School. All the elementary schools now serve children from kindergarten through sixth grade. The junior and senior high schools would not be affected by the reconfiguration.

Closing Regency Park is projected to save the district $1.7 million, with a bulk of it coming in staff reductions from consolidating schools and expected retirements, the proposal said.

Business Manager John Zahorchak said the school board needs to make tough decisions to get out of a steep financial hole.

"The current year we borrowed money," he said. "The prior year we borrowed money to balance the budget. That is not a sustainable way to continue to operate. Raising the taxes alone is not going to cut into that deficit."

Next school year's preliminary budget includes a 0.972-mill tax hike, the use of nearly $2 million in borrowed money and reduction of 24 staff positions.

The district has been wrestling with the question of what to do with the children from Regency Park once it is closed for several years. A plan to add classrooms to Center Elementary School was adopted in November and then rescinded when new school board members took office in December. Board President Steve Schlauch said the goal was to close Regency Park without spending on new construction, which the administrative plan accomplishes,

"I think it's the best option educationally and financially for the school district short- and long-term," he said. "It leaves room for growth in the elementary schools and keeps the age groups somewhat close together. I'm 100 percent behind it."

