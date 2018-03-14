Drugs and DUI cases among those recently handled by Penn Hills District Judge Anthony DeLuca
Updated 8 hours ago
Penn Hills District Judge Anthony L. DeLuca handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court. Charges were filed by Penn Hills.
Waived preliminary hearings
• Cory James McKenzie, 31, of Verona on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, following too closely and careless driving. Charges were filed Oct. 22.
• Megan Lynn Miller, 21, of Dunbar on a charge of possession of controlled substances. Allegheny County police filed the charge Dec. 18.
• Timothy McVeigh, 42, of Penn Hills on charges of driving under the influence and accident involving damage to unattended vehicle or property. Charges were filed Jan. 1.
• Rodnell Burton, 47, of Pittsburgh on charges of possession of controlled substances, obscure plates and driving with a suspended license. Charges were filed Feb. 26.