Assault, DUI among cases recently handled by Judge Zucco in Plum

District Judge Linda Zucco recently handled the following cases. Charges filed by Plum police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

• Anthony Oto, 66, of Plum on charges of endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault on a person younger than 13 years of age. Allegheny County police filed the charges Feb. 6 in connection with an incident along the 9000 block of Saltsburg Road and the 600 block of Overhill Drive in North Versailles.

• Russel William Richards, 23, of Plum on charges of terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment. Charges were filed Oct. 12 in connection with an incident at Coxcomb Hill and Hulton roads.

• Brittanii Lynn Marie Hess, 24, of Plum on charges of driving under the influence, disregard traffic lane and careless driving. Charges were filed Jan. 27 in connection with an incident at Universal Road and Deborah Jane Drive.

Waived preliminary hearings

• John Scott Rydeski, 46, of Pittsburgh on charges of simple assault and harassment. Charges were filed Feb. 11 in connection with an incident along the 400 block of Jefferson Street.

• Jon Paul Solochier, 53, of Monroeville on charges of driving under the influence and having an improper muffler. Charges were filed Jan. 17 in connection with an incident along the 700 block of De Haviland Drive.

• Brian David Swab, 45, of Lower Burrell on charges of driving under the influence, duties at stop sign and careless driving. Oakmont police filed the charges Nov. 23 in connection with an incident at Pennsylvania Avenue and Sixth Street.

• Damian Laurens Johnson, 33, of New Kensington on charges of driving under the influence, failure to stop at red signal, driving at unsafe speed and careless driving. Oakmont police filed the charges Jan. 19 in connection with an incident along Hulton Road.

• Matthew Mason Boxler, 26, of Saltsburg on charges of making offensive weapons, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Dec. 26 in connection with an incident along Route 286.

• Samantha Kay Opalenik, 32, of Monroeville on charges of driving under the influence and accident involving damage to unattended vehicle or property. Charges were filed Oct. 26 in connection with an incident along the 2600 block of Golden Mile Highway.