Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Death toll hits 6 for bridge collapse in Florida
Plum/Oakmont

Assault, DUI among cases recently handled by Judge Zucco in Plum

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 4:24 p.m.
Sean Stipp | Trib Total Media

Updated 15 hours ago

District Judge Linda Zucco recently handled the following cases. Charges filed by Plum police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

• Anthony Oto, 66, of Plum on charges of endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault on a person younger than 13 years of age. Allegheny County police filed the charges Feb. 6 in connection with an incident along the 9000 block of Saltsburg Road and the 600 block of Overhill Drive in North Versailles.

• Russel William Richards, 23, of Plum on charges of terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment. Charges were filed Oct. 12 in connection with an incident at Coxcomb Hill and Hulton roads.

• Brittanii Lynn Marie Hess, 24, of Plum on charges of driving under the influence, disregard traffic lane and careless driving. Charges were filed Jan. 27 in connection with an incident at Universal Road and Deborah Jane Drive.

Waived preliminary hearings

• John Scott Rydeski, 46, of Pittsburgh on charges of simple assault and harassment. Charges were filed Feb. 11 in connection with an incident along the 400 block of Jefferson Street.

• Jon Paul Solochier, 53, of Monroeville on charges of driving under the influence and having an improper muffler. Charges were filed Jan. 17 in connection with an incident along the 700 block of De Haviland Drive.

• Brian David Swab, 45, of Lower Burrell on charges of driving under the influence, duties at stop sign and careless driving. Oakmont police filed the charges Nov. 23 in connection with an incident at Pennsylvania Avenue and Sixth Street.

• Damian Laurens Johnson, 33, of New Kensington on charges of driving under the influence, failure to stop at red signal, driving at unsafe speed and careless driving. Oakmont police filed the charges Jan. 19 in connection with an incident along Hulton Road.

• Matthew Mason Boxler, 26, of Saltsburg on charges of making offensive weapons, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Dec. 26 in connection with an incident along Route 286.

• Samantha Kay Opalenik, 32, of Monroeville on charges of driving under the influence and accident involving damage to unattended vehicle or property. Charges were filed Oct. 26 in connection with an incident along the 2600 block of Golden Mile Highway.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me