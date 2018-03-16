Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Plum Mayor Harry Schlegel proclaims March for Meals

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, March 16, 2018, 1:21 p.m.
Sharon Rockwell greets volunteer Jessica Carpon delivering meals along with the Plum Community Center volunteers. This month was declared March for Meals and is a big push for Meals on Wheels.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Plum Mayor Harry Schlegel issued a proclamation at the March 12 council meeting declaring this month March for Meals in recognition of Meals on Wheels.

He read the names of volunteer drivers, packers and others involved in the borough's program. Approximately 2,900 volunteer hours were logged from July 2016 to this month.

Meals on Wheels programs have come together each March since 2002 to celebrate the collaboration of community organizations, businesses, government and individuals who help make sure seniors are fed and not forgotten.

Toni Franco, Plum Community Center food service and home delivered meals program manager, accepted a Certificate of Appreciation from the mayor.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

