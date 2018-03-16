Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum/Oakmont

WESTARM Physical Therapy opens new location in Plum

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, March 16, 2018, 4:18 p.m.
Westarm Physical Therapy opened its new location at the Plum Community Center. Shown here at the ribbon cutting are Plum Facility Director Tanisha Gorny, Director of Therapy Services Tom Porter, Plum Borough Manager Michael Thomas, Plum Chamber of Commerce board member George Anderson III, WESTARM President Brian Jacob, Plum Chamber President Mary Beth Tedrick, Plum Community Center Executive Director Nina Segelson, Center Program Coordinator Maria Schafer and Mona Costanza, assistant to the borough manager. About 40 people attended the ribbon cutting and 19 took part in the community lecture that followed.
Submitted
Updated 12 hours ago

WESTARM Physical Therapy's new office at the Plum Community Center opened Tuesday with a ribbon cutting and open house.

Its address is 499 Center New Texas Road. The facility director is Tanisha Gorny.

Company officials led a tour and community lecture on using therapy to treat dizziness and vertigo following the ceremony.

Services include orthopedic rehabilitation, total joint replacements, sports injury and post surgical rehabilitation, neurological rehabilitation and home health care.

Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesday and Thursdays, 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Fridays. Call 412-793-9900 or go to westarmtherapy.com/plum for more information.

