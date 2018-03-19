Plum School District officials to approve reconfiguration plans and other items at special meeting Tuesday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plum school board members are expected to vote Tuesday to approve a recommendation by administrators to close Regency Park Elementary School, create two kindergarten to fourth-grade buildings and one for fifth- and sixth-graders from its remaining three elementary schools.

The special meeting is set for 6 p.m. at Oblock Junior High School, 440 Presque Isle Drive.

Administrators presented their plan for reconfiguration last week. It is available on the district's website .

The plan would eliminate two grades from Pivik and Center elementaries and make fifth and sixth grades exclusive to Holiday Park Elementary School. All the elementary schools now serve children from kindergarten through sixth grade. The junior and senior high schools would not be affected.

Kindergarten would be cut to a half-day program in addition to those changes, which are projected to save the district around $1.8 million and be completed before the start of the 2018-19 school year.

Incoming Superintendent Brendan Hyland said the plan can help make Plum one of the best school district's in the state.

“We're going to be able to do some good things with this plan,” he said. “This is a pretty big step. ... We need to send a message to the people outside that this community is unified and ready to move forward, and I think we can do that.”

The reconfiguration approval was not on the special meeting agenda Monday afternoon.

Board President Steve Schlauch said that will change by tomorrow.

Other action items at the special meeting include acceptance of several grants and donations, one being a $1,000 contribution to start up a student business to sell cutting boards.

The board also plans to have a discussion meeting Tuesday, where they will finalize topics for its regular voting meeting. That session will take place 7 p.m. March 27 at borough council chambers, 4575 New Texas Road.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer.