Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Holiday Park Elementary parents to host Breakfast with Dads for all district families at Kings in Plum

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 3:48 p.m.
Plum School District parents to host Breakfast with Dad at Kings Family Restaurant Friday morning.
Plum School District parents to host Breakfast with Dad at Kings Family Restaurant Friday morning.

Updated 10 hours ago

Plum School District parents will host Breakfast with Dads at Kings Family Restaurant Friday morning.

The event is slated for 7 a.m. at 950 Presque Isle Drive. It is in response to the district canceling this month's Donuts with Dad.

Acting Superintendent Gail Yamnitzky said officials decided to forgo the community activity, designed to encourage school families to interact around food, due to safety reasons.

The district cracked down on visitation to its buildings after the Feb. 14 fatal shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

No Plum school visitors are allowed in without an appointment.

Yamnitzky said having a lot of families at Donuts with Dad would have caused a conflict with that, and the district wanted to be extra cautious.

Alisha Merico, marketing manager for Kings Family Restaurants, said their Plum location's happy to host the alternative.

Cost is $5 for a donut, eggs, bacon and a beverage. Between 50 to 100 families have already signed up.

More information, including how to RSVP, is available via the Holiday Park PTA's Facebook page .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me