Holiday Park Elementary parents to host Breakfast with Dads for all district families at Kings in Plum

Plum School District parents will host Breakfast with Dads at Kings Family Restaurant Friday morning.

The event is slated for 7 a.m. at 950 Presque Isle Drive. It is in response to the district canceling this month's Donuts with Dad.

Acting Superintendent Gail Yamnitzky said officials decided to forgo the community activity, designed to encourage school families to interact around food, due to safety reasons.

The district cracked down on visitation to its buildings after the Feb. 14 fatal shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

No Plum school visitors are allowed in without an appointment.

Yamnitzky said having a lot of families at Donuts with Dad would have caused a conflict with that, and the district wanted to be extra cautious.

Alisha Merico, marketing manager for Kings Family Restaurants, said their Plum location's happy to host the alternative.

Cost is $5 for a donut, eggs, bacon and a beverage. Between 50 to 100 families have already signed up.

More information, including how to RSVP, is available via the Holiday Park PTA's Facebook page .