Plum School District to close elementary school, shift grades and cut kindergarten to half day

The Plum School Board approved a plan Tuesday night to close Regency Elementary School, cut kindergarten to a half-day program and reconfigure its three remaining elementary buildings.

The vote was 7-2 at a special meeting at Oblock Junior High School. School Directors Rich Zucco and Jim Rogers dissented.

The board minority said they wanted to keep full-day kindergarten.

So did several parents like Jennifer Clontz, who spoke prior to board action.

“Taking away from the groundwork of their education, cutting it in half is essentially permanently damaging their future,” Clontz said.

There will be no lunch or recess, only educational instruction, for kindergartners.

Acting Superintendent Gail Yamnitzky said not cutting the kindergarten program would have resulted in teacher furloughs in other grades.

The district will work with third-party vendors, local day-cares and preschools to help make the transition for families easier.

Pivik and Center elementaries will house kindergarten through fourth grade, and Holiday Park Elementary School will get fifth and sixth grades as part of the plan, which was posted on the district's website .

All the elementary schools now serve children from kindergarten through sixth grade. The junior and senior high schools will not be affected.

Cutting back kindergarten, closing a school and shifting students is projected to save the district around $1.8 million and be completed before the start next school year.

“This is not allowing enough time for the proper accommodations to be prepared for and made within the buildings as well as in the homes of the countless families that will be impacted by this earth-shattering shift,” Clontz said.

Board President Steve Schlauch said he's confident the plan, which was formed with input from educational experts, is what's best for the district.

“It's going to take time, but Plum's going to achieve greatness,” he said.

Yamnitzky said the next step is to develop new attendance zones for the schools with the consulting firm Davis Demographics of Riverside, Calif.

The school board's next meeting is 7 p.m. March 27 at the Plum Borough Building, 4575 New Texas Road.

