Plum/Oakmont

Art exhibit ending and a new cooking class beginning as part of this week's activities in Oakmont and Plum

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, March 26, 2018, 3:21 p.m.
The Oakmont Carnegie Library
The Oakmont Carnegie Library

Updated 13 hours ago

Seeking things to do in Oakmont and Plum this week?

Here are a few options:

• This is the last week to see Pittsburgh artist James Bodnar's “Houses,” an art exhibit which features paintings of homes from New England, Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

It is at the Oakmont Carnegie Library at 700 Allegheny River Blvd. Admission is free. Contact Stephanie Zimble at 412-828-9523 for more information.

• Meditation with a monk is set for 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Oakmont library. Join the monks from Natrona Height's Pittsburgh Buddhist Center for an hour of relaxing medication at the library.

• Oakmont library will host Cooking Matters, a class about healthy living and making nutritious meals on a budget, from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday.

The six-week course includes hands-on cooking, nutrition lessons, a grocery tour and take-home groceries each week.

The class is free. Registration is required. Email zimbles@einetwork.net for more information.

• Plum Community Library at 445 Center New Texas Road will host Toddler Tales from 11-11:45 a.m. and Story Time Live from 1-1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The first activity is for children ages 2-3, the second is for ages 4-5. Both are free and feature stories, music, rhymes and a craft. Registration is required. Space is limited.

• Preschool Pals, a storytime for children ages 3-5, is scheduled for 11-11:45 a.m. Wednesday. There will be stories, songs, games and crafts. Registration is required. Space is limited.

Call 412-798-7323 for more information on Plum library programs.

• Bon Journey, renown Bon Jovi and Journey tribute band, will perform at the Oaks Theater 7:30 p.m. Friday at 310 Allegheny River Blvd. in Oakmont.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $20 and are available online or by calling 888-718-4253.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

