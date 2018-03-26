Plum's second annual Easter Eggstravaganza to take place Saturday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plum Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual Easter Eggstravaganza Saturday.

It is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the chamber and borough building at 4555 New Texas Road.

Organizers hoped to have the event at Plum Creek Park across the street, but it was moved due to inclement weather. The egg hunt will be indoors.

Eggstravaganza is presented by the chamber, borough and Plum Rotary.

“We're excited because we just want to continue working with the borough and the Rotary and offer all these activities for the community to come together,” Chamber President Mary Beth Tedrick said. “I think (parents) will be happy because their kids won't get as muddy, and there won't be as many puddles for them to walk through.”

It rained the day before the event last year causing massive puddles, but festivities still took place outside.

Registration is not required, but encouraged via email to rsvp@plumchamber.com.

Admission is free. Other activities include photos with the Easter Bunny, children's games, a bake sale and more.

Organizers plan to use more than 8,000 eggs in the hunt. Participants are encouraged to bring their own basket.

Call 412-798-2300 or email info@plumchamber.com for more information.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.