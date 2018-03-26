Riverview High School students prepare for robotics competition
Riverview High School students recently competed in the preliminary Southwestern Pennsylvania BotsIQ competition.
The team of Luke McElligott, Forrest Steele, Adam Walker, Owen Shields and Mike McDonough qualified for the finals, which will take place April 13, 14 at California University of Pennsylvania.
BotsIQ is a manufacturing workforce development program disguised as a high school robotics competition, according to its website .
It is designed to provide students with an exciting, hands-on team experience while they learn various skills needed in manufacturing.
Riverview's robot, “Big Hoss,” has a spinning weapon as its primary method of attack.
Other schools scheduled to compete include Penn Hills, Plum, Norwin, South Allegheny, West Mifflin and Clairton.
