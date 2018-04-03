Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Photo gallery: Poor weather moves Plum's Easter fun indoors

Lillian Dedomenic | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 1:42 p.m.
Arya Morris, 3, and Mariyah Cook, 9, keep busy at the Plum Eggstravaganza, March 31, 2018. Organizers moved the annual event from Plum Creek Park to the borough building across the street due to poor weather. The change didn't seem to bother the kids who came to hunt eggs and get their photos taken with the Easter Bunny. The borough, chamber of commerce and Rotary Club hosted the event.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Keegan O'Neill, 4, gathers eggs at the Plum Eggstravaganza, March 31, 2018, at the borough building.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review.
Gabriella Williams, 20 months, and her brother Ryan, 4, sit for a photo with the Easter Bunny during the Plum Eggstravanza, March 31, 2018.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Braeden Devine, 6, and his sister, Julianna, 8, play the jellybean game at the Plum Eggstravganza Easter celebration, March 31, 2018.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Organizers moved the annual Plum Eggstravaganza indoors because of poor weather, March 31.

The move from Plum Creek Park to the borough building across the street did not seem to bother the kids who came to hunt eggs and get their photos taken with the Easter Bunny. The borough, chamber of commerce and Rotary Club hosted the event.

Lillian DeDomenic is a freelance photographer.

