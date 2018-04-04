'Spamalot' to take over the stage in Oakmont

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cost: $12; students and senior citizens, $10. Tickets are available at the door, or in advance 6-7:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday in the elementary school lobby through April 14.

An absurdly silly King Arthur and his noble knights will dominate the stage in Oakmont April 6 with the opening of Riverview High School's first production of “Monty Python's Spamalot.”

With slapstick humor joined by continuous song and dance, the show follows King Arthur through Medieval England and his quest to find the Holy Grail. Inspired by the 1975 British film, a wacky cast accompanies Arthur through a famine- and plague-filled journey of fun that only a Monty Python script could provide.

“What's unique about this is that it's just comedy skit after comedy skit and it's constantly paired with great music and dancing,” director JohnPaul Bertucci said.

Watching ‘Spamalot' take the stage is something that associate director and former Riverview student Alex Diclaudio has wanted for a long time. Like many Riverview musicals in the past, humor is the forefront of the show, and Diclaudio said the strong vocal parts match the ability of the cast perfectly.

“It's an absurd show right from the very beginning,” Diclaudio said. “It is completely bonkers, slapstick funny and the goofy accents and crazy characters are going to be terrific.”

As the scenes continue to move, the set, including its castles and wagons, will move with it.

“It's not a stationary set,” Bertucci said. “Everything is going to keep moving to the spirit of the scene and have a lot of pop, light and mystique to it.”

With more than 50 members on stage and 25 students working behind the curtain, ‘Spamalot' is one of Riverview's largest casts. By increasing the number of actors onstage, Bertucci — director for the school musicals for almost 20 years — aims to provide an outlet to open up more students to the arts.

“If you can teach the arts and plant that seed, it's going to make these students more confident, better working and overall more well-rounded people,” Bertucci said.

For senior Sean Sliben, 18, ‘Spamalot' is the perfect show to end his five years as a Riverview thespian. Balancing two roles— Not Dead Fred and Prince Herbert— Sliben performs in musical numbers throughout the constantly moving show, changing costume almost every scene.

“Monty Python has always been one of my favorite movies, and being able to live it on stage is great,” Sliben said. “We've done humorous shows like this in the past, but nothing tops ‘Spamalot.' ”

Being behind the curtain is something that sophomore student producer Marina Pietz isn't used to, but a perspective she has always wanted to experience. Taking a step back from singing and dancing, Pietz, 16, helps to run the social media accounts, acquire sponsors and promote the show.

“I'm excited that I'm actually going to get to see the show this year,” Pietz said. “It's a cool perspective that not a lot of people get to see when a part of theater.”

And as opening night approaches and tickets continue to sell, senior Adam Walker — who plays King Arthur — is excited for that rush as the curtain closes and the crowd erupts in applause.

“Every scene has something little in it, something funny,” said Walker, 18. “I hope the crowd is cheering along and laughing with us.”

Christine Manganas is a freelance writer.