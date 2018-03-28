Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Plum school board returns voting meetings to council chambers

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 2:06 p.m.
Plum school directors have moved voting meetings back to council chambers in the borough building, 4575 New Texas Road.
Michael DiVittorio
Plum school directors have moved voting meetings back to council chambers in the borough building, 4575 New Texas Road.

Updated 8 hours ago

Plum School District officials have moved school board voting meetings back to the borough building.

School directors met in council chambers at 4575 New Texas Road for March's regular voting session after having them at the high school for more than a year.

The board's expected to continue its workshop and committee meetings at the high school at 900 Elicker Road.

“I think the sound is better in the chambers than it is in the library,” board President Steve Schlauch said. “The school district looked into it with the borough and was given permission to use it.”

School board meetings were at the borough building in the past.

Administration moved them in 2016 to the high school so the district could use its wireless internet and other technology.

Council President Mike Doyle said he and a few other council members attended a January board meeting at the high school, and knew it was time for a change of scenery.

“It was chaos,” Doyle said. “People in the back couldn't see. We couldn't here. It was awful. They had issues in the past, but I think we've taken care of that. They can have their meetings here as long as they'd like.”

Board member Sue Caldwell said the district tried to have meetings in the high school auditorium as well, but lighting issues and musical productions proved its regular use to be not ideal.

“I think it's a more professional setting,” Caldwell said of council chambers.

Voting meetings take place the fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Meeting schedules can be found via the school board tab on the district's website.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me