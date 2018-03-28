Plum school board returns voting meetings to council chambers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plum School District officials have moved school board voting meetings back to the borough building.

School directors met in council chambers at 4575 New Texas Road for March's regular voting session after having them at the high school for more than a year.

The board's expected to continue its workshop and committee meetings at the high school at 900 Elicker Road.

“I think the sound is better in the chambers than it is in the library,” board President Steve Schlauch said. “The school district looked into it with the borough and was given permission to use it.”

School board meetings were at the borough building in the past.

Administration moved them in 2016 to the high school so the district could use its wireless internet and other technology.

Council President Mike Doyle said he and a few other council members attended a January board meeting at the high school, and knew it was time for a change of scenery.

“It was chaos,” Doyle said. “People in the back couldn't see. We couldn't here. It was awful. They had issues in the past, but I think we've taken care of that. They can have their meetings here as long as they'd like.”

Board member Sue Caldwell said the district tried to have meetings in the high school auditorium as well, but lighting issues and musical productions proved its regular use to be not ideal.

“I think it's a more professional setting,” Caldwell said of council chambers.

Voting meetings take place the fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Meeting schedules can be found via the school board tab on the district's website.

