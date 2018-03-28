Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Plum School District's assistant superintendent and new superintendent were sworn in by Plum District Judge Linda Zucco

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 3:33 p.m.
Plum School District's assistant Superintendent Gail Yamnitzky and new Superintendent Brendan Hyland were sworn in to their appointed posts by Plum District Judge Linda Zucco at a recent school board meeting.

Yamnitzky was promoted to assistant superintendent November 2016. She was Pivik Elementary's principal from August 2004 through November 2016 when she was first promoted to assistant superintendent.

She served as acting superintendent the past several months while the board searched for Timothy Glasspool's replacement. Glasspool resigned as top administrator Oct. 1.

Hyland, a former North Allegheny Intermediate principal, was hired in February to be the new superintendent. He was selected out of 21 candidates. His official start date's March 30.

The district is looking to hire another assistant superintendent. This person would oversee kindergarten through eighth grade, student support services and serve as the district's assessment coordinator among other duties.

Yamnitzky will manage ninth through twelfth grade along with human resources, special education, technology, strategic planning and other assignments.

Board President Steve Schlauch said there is no deadline to fill the position, which is part of a new district organizational chart that was approved by the board March 20.

“We feel it's in the best interest of the school district as far as academic performance for the students and the education going forward to have two assistant superintendents,” he said. “Dr. Hyland highly recommended this.”

Applications will be accepted through April 6. The job posting is on the district's website at bit.ly/2pMVSHx.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

