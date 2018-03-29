Letter to editor: Reach Out club and others make Oblock egg hunt 'phenomenal'
Updated 15 hours ago
Phenomenal. No other word describes the Reach Out Easter egg hunt that was held March 24. The snow moved it indoors, but the inspiration, motivation and determination of the 165-plus student-based community service club would not be frozen. These young adults were marvelous. The students planned, prepared, filled over 4,500 eggs and set up the entire first floor of the junior high school. Four different age level hunts went on simultaneously.
The event started with a ceremonial presenting of the American flag by the Plum Air Force junior ROTC. Hundreds of waiting people stood in awe as these cadets patriotically marched our flag to her rightful spot for the day. Then came a breathtaking rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner by Oblock's own, Ellie Tongel. The audience joined in and everyone sang as Americans.
Well over 700 people entered Oblock for the egg hunt. The Reach Out students organized tables, spread out eggs and assisted all the vendors. Oblock's hallowed hallways were a plethora of people, wall-to-wall. The excitement mounted and the kids took off gathering eggs. The hunt went on until noon.
A shout out to everyone who helped make this event phenomenal.
Ron Sakolsky
Oblock Junior High School teacher and Reach Out sponsor