Plum/Oakmont

Open house features sales, vendors at Plumline Nursery

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 2:00 p.m.
Plumline Nursery in Murrysville
Submitted
Plumline Nursery in Murrysville

Updated 18 hours ago

A spring open house will take place 8 a.m.-6 p.m. April 28 at Plumline Nursery, 4151 Logan Ferry Road, near the border of Murrysville and Plum.

The promotional event will feature sales offered by the nursery, as well as a showcase of local vendors 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Vendors include: Dad's Pub & Grub food truck, Kavic Winery, Jackson Creek Candles, Dogwood Grove Creations, Sparkle & Shine Girlz jewelry, Mrs. D's Crafts and Sweets, Pastamoré and Tastefully Simple.

Also at the open house will be representatives of Davey Tree, Renewal By Andersen windows and the Penn State master gardener program.

For more information, plumlinenursery.com or 724-327-6775.

