Plum Community Center to host second annual Celebration of the Arts gala, open house

Plum Community Center will host its second annual Celebration of the Arts next week at 499 Center New Texas Road.

“For this event we have two goals,” board President Adele O'Connor said. “First, to recognize the arts in all forms. Second, to support programs at the center with an emphasis on wellness and lifelong learning.”

Festivities begin with a gala, arts, eats, and spirits from 6:30-9 p.m. April 13.

It will feature fine food sampling from local restaurants, signature cocktails, entertainment, and an art show.

Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door.

Net proceeds from the event will benefit community center programs.

The celebration concludes with an open House 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 14. It's free and open to the public.

Attendees can enjoy arts and entertainment, participate in author talks and painting classes, as well as tour the facility and learn about its various activities and services.

Call 412-795-2330 or go online to plumcommunitycenter.com/events for tickets and more information.