Plum first responders recognized for saving Jeannette man's life

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jeannette resident Donald Foley is alive thanks to the quick actions of his friends and Plum emergency responders.

Foley, 68, suffered a heart attack Feb. 24 while at the home of friends in Plum. His friends quickly dialed 911.

A short time later, Plum EMS and firefighters were at the scene treating Foley, including administering CPR.

“The crew working with him revived him about three times,” said Foley's friend, Jeff Adams. “This crew knew exactly what they had to do, who had to be where and what had to be done.”

Foley was taken to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville for surgery and was later transferred to UPMC East in Monroeville for rehabilitation.

The first responders were commended by Forbes Hospital representative Jeff Wess at a recent meeting of Plum council. Cheryl Rickens of the group Sudden Cardiac Arrest Association of Western Pennsylvania presented pins and certificates of heroism to EMS workers and firefighters. She gave Life Savers candies to Jeff Adams and his wife, Karen, as well as to Foley and his spouse, Leslee.

Foley, who said he has a ways to go to full recovery, shook the hands of each first responder after they were recognized at the meeting for their lifesaving efforts.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.