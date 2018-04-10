Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Plum first responders recognized for saving Jeannette man's life

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
Standing behind Donald Foley are (from left) his wife, Leslee and friends, Karen and Jeff Adams. The first responders that answered the call after Foley had a heart attack are standing in back of the couples. They include: Steve Simpkin, Cody Meli, Alan Wurst, Andre Ancie, Brian Turpin, Abigail Schurer, Jeff Currie, Glenn Kopec Jr., Nick Bernhardy. Not pictured is Brian Jenks.
Michael DiVittorio
Standing behind Donald Foley are (from left) his wife, Leslee and friends, Karen and Jeff Adams. The first responders that answered the call after Foley had a heart attack are standing in back of the couples. They include: Steve Simpkin, Cody Meli, Alan Wurst, Andre Ancie, Brian Turpin, Abigail Schurer, Jeff Currie, Glenn Kopec Jr., Nick Bernhardy. Not pictured is Brian Jenks.

Updated 16 hours ago

Jeannette resident Donald Foley is alive thanks to the quick actions of his friends and Plum emergency responders.

Foley, 68, suffered a heart attack Feb. 24 while at the home of friends in Plum. His friends quickly dialed 911.

A short time later, Plum EMS and firefighters were at the scene treating Foley, including administering CPR.

“The crew working with him revived him about three times,” said Foley's friend, Jeff Adams. “This crew knew exactly what they had to do, who had to be where and what had to be done.”

Foley was taken to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville for surgery and was later transferred to UPMC East in Monroeville for rehabilitation.

The first responders were commended by Forbes Hospital representative Jeff Wess at a recent meeting of Plum council. Cheryl Rickens of the group Sudden Cardiac Arrest Association of Western Pennsylvania presented pins and certificates of heroism to EMS workers and firefighters. She gave Life Savers candies to Jeff Adams and his wife, Karen, as well as to Foley and his spouse, Leslee.

Foley, who said he has a ways to go to full recovery, shook the hands of each first responder after they were recognized at the meeting for their lifesaving efforts.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me