Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Oakmont Bakery officials break ground at new location along Hulton Road

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, April 13, 2018, 6:21 p.m.
Oakmont Bakery owners the Serrao family broke ground at their new location on Hulton Road across from the Riverview Jr/Sr High School. Surrounded by their son and daughters, and grandchldren, Marc Serrao and his wife Susan (center right), made their dream official at a ceremony April 13.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Oakmont Bakery owners the Serrao family broke ground at their new location on Hulton Road across from the Riverview Jr/Sr High School. Surrounded by their son and daughters, and grandchldren, Marc Serrao and his wife Susan (center right), made their dream official at a ceremony April 13.
An architectural drawing of the new Oakmont Bakery.
Desmone Architects
An architectural drawing of the new Oakmont Bakery.
Oakmont Bakery Owner Marc Serrao stands tall at the groundbreaking ceremony of his new location at Third Street and Hulton Road April 13
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Oakmont Bakery Owner Marc Serrao stands tall at the groundbreaking ceremony of his new location at Third Street and Hulton Road April 13
Construction has begun at the new Oakmont Bakery site at Third Street and Hulton Road.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Construction has begun at the new Oakmont Bakery site at Third Street and Hulton Road.
It was an exciting day for members of the Oakmont Bakery family as they broke ground at their new location on Hulton Road directly across from the Riverview Jr/Sr High School April 13.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
It was an exciting day for members of the Oakmont Bakery family as they broke ground at their new location on Hulton Road directly across from the Riverview Jr/Sr High School April 13.
Current Oakmont Bakery site at 531 Allegheny Ave.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Current Oakmont Bakery site at 531 Allegheny Ave.

Ground has been broken and construction begun for a new Oakmont Bakery near Hulton Road and Third Street.

Owner Marc Serrao and his family marked the occasion by shoveling ceremonial sand Friday at the site across from Riverview High School.

They opened the bakery in 1988. Its current location at 531 Allegheny Ave. features a retail space and a separate production building next door.

The new development will have operations all under one roof with more parking and seating for customers.

"Thirty years later with my children and their spouses leading production and the business side of the bakery, I feel confident that we have created a family business that will provide hundreds of jobs and draw business to our town for generations," Serrao said.

The event was filled with quick complimentary speeches from various people involved in the project.

"It's been great pulling out the experiential qualities of your customer based and how we could work with you to enhance that, and also to the employees to create a space for them work in," Desmone Architects Senior Project Designer Mark Tennant said. "We look forward to seeing it come together this year."

Councilman Tim Favo echoed Tennant's comments on behalf of the borough.

"It's a vast improvement already and we're looking forward to the end result," Favo said.Desmone Architects of Lawrenceville designed the new bakery. Bankson Engineers of Cheswick was its consulting firm.

PW Campbell of Pittsburgh is the general contractor for the $5 million project financed through Key Bank.

Harmarville-based Sean Panza Excavation handled the demolition. They tore down two houses, a tire shop and ice cream business, along with a building that housed ATA Oakmont Martial Arts, Kelsey's Dance & Fitness and LA Tanning.

The family had hoped to have the new shop opened by November, but now it may not be ready until close to Christmas.

Serrao said obtaining all necessary permits took longer than expected, but he is happy to reach this milestone.

"It's been a long haul, but we're finally here," he said. "We're grateful to be a part of this amazing town. We are committed to build a bakery in the Oakmont corridor that will welcome visitors and inspire small business, provide our staff an amazing facility to work in and serve our customers well."

They also committed to developing a road behind the business called Sweet Street.

Serrao said that will help with parking and ingress and egress off Hulton Road.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me