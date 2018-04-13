Oakmont Bakery officials break ground at new location along Hulton Road

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ground has been broken and construction begun for a new Oakmont Bakery near Hulton Road and Third Street.

Owner Marc Serrao and his family marked the occasion by shoveling ceremonial sand Friday at the site across from Riverview High School.

They opened the bakery in 1988. Its current location at 531 Allegheny Ave. features a retail space and a separate production building next door.

The new development will have operations all under one roof with more parking and seating for customers.

"Thirty years later with my children and their spouses leading production and the business side of the bakery, I feel confident that we have created a family business that will provide hundreds of jobs and draw business to our town for generations," Serrao said.

The event was filled with quick complimentary speeches from various people involved in the project.

"It's been great pulling out the experiential qualities of your customer based and how we could work with you to enhance that, and also to the employees to create a space for them work in," Desmone Architects Senior Project Designer Mark Tennant said. "We look forward to seeing it come together this year."

Councilman Tim Favo echoed Tennant's comments on behalf of the borough.

"It's a vast improvement already and we're looking forward to the end result," Favo said.Desmone Architects of Lawrenceville designed the new bakery. Bankson Engineers of Cheswick was its consulting firm.

PW Campbell of Pittsburgh is the general contractor for the $5 million project financed through Key Bank.

Harmarville-based Sean Panza Excavation handled the demolition. They tore down two houses, a tire shop and ice cream business, along with a building that housed ATA Oakmont Martial Arts, Kelsey's Dance & Fitness and LA Tanning.

The family had hoped to have the new shop opened by November, but now it may not be ready until close to Christmas.

Serrao said obtaining all necessary permits took longer than expected, but he is happy to reach this milestone.

"It's been a long haul, but we're finally here," he said. "We're grateful to be a part of this amazing town. We are committed to build a bakery in the Oakmont corridor that will welcome visitors and inspire small business, provide our staff an amazing facility to work in and serve our customers well."

They also committed to developing a road behind the business called Sweet Street.

Serrao said that will help with parking and ingress and egress off Hulton Road.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.