Riverview students earn awards at Model United Nations conference at Westminster College

Riverview students earned some awards for their participation in a United Nations conference at Westminster College on Wednesday.

The Riverview Model United Nations team of 26 competed against 14 area school districts in the competition aimed at finding solutions to human rights, political and economic issues in the world.

Earning awards for the team were Sydney Reyes, Emily Pietragallo, Jake Glasser, Seth Merryman, Ben Brumbaugh, Jake Shoop and Forrest Steele. The conference brought the team's awards to 21 for the school year, said Kenneth Kubistek, Riverview teacher and Model UN sponsor.

The conference at Westminster College was the final time that the team's five seniors will compete togther, Kubistek said.

“I would like to publicly thank our seniors for their years of dedication and leadership,” he said.

The team will end the season by attending the Cornell University Model UN conference on April 19-22.

