Former Plum resident to move back after retiring from Air Force

A former Plum resident recently retired from a storied career that last had him serving as fire chief at an Air Force base in Ohio.

Michael Gardone, a 1984 Plum Senior High graduate and former junior firefighter for the borough, joined the Air Force in 1986. He was first assigned as a firefighter for fighter and cargo carrier planes at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.

“If they crashed, we responded, got the pilots out, put the fire out,” Gardone said. He did just that during his 32-year career in different roles. He retired as the base's District Fire Chief.

At his retirement ceremony recently, Gardone received a Civilian Achievement Medal from the Air Force for rescuing a pilot after his plane crashed during a 2017 air show.

Gardone is the son of George and Kay Gardone, who currently live in Monroeville.

The 52-year-old plans to travel for about a year before he moves back to the area.

