Plum/Oakmont

An adult pizza party, concert and stitching among things to do in Oakmont and Plum this week

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, April 16, 2018, 5:06 p.m.
The Oaks Theater at 310 Allegheny River Blvd. in Oakmont will host a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pizza party April 20.
Submitted by The Oaks
Updated 15 hours ago

Having trouble finding things to do in Oakmont and Plum this week?

Here are some fun activities to try:

• The Oaks Theater will host a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pizza party 7:30 p.m. Friday with a beer tasting at 6:30 p.m. at 310 Allegheny River Blvd. in Oakmont.

Attendees must be at least 21 years old.

It will feature the original film from 1990 and TMNT trivia from Jared Evans of Radical Trivia. A dance party with deejay to follow.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Call 412-828-6322 for more information.

• Oakmont Carnegie Library hosts Gentle Yoga with Cora 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 700 Allegheny River Blvd.

The program is designed for all levels. No registration is required.

• Book Buddies storytime at the Oakmont library is from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesday. It is designed for children ages birth through 5 with a caregiver.

There will be a story followed by a craft. No registration is required.

All Oakmont library programs are free. Call 412-828-9532 for more information.

• Monroeville singer Judi Figel will perform at the Plum Community Library 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 449 Center New Texas Road Blvd.

The singer and pianist performs a wide variety of music styles from pop, jazz, country, light rock and Broadway. She will be accompanied by pianist David Crisci.

Admission is free. Call 412-798-7323 for reservations.

• The Plum library hosts Circle of Stitchers 10 a.m. to noon and 6-8 p.m. Thursday.

Knitters, crocheters and stitchers of every kind are invited to meet and share their techniques and resources.

• The Plum library's Life Writers group will meet 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Join up and work on writing the stories of your life.

All Plum library programs are free. Call 412-798-7323 for more information.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

