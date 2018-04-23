Lots of fun stuff going on in Oakmont and Plum this week

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Activities abound in Oakmont and Plum this week.

• Oakmont Historical Society presents a program on Camp Gaillard, a World War I training camp located on the hilltop above Oakmont, from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday at the Oakmont Carnegie Library, The 15th Army Engineers Battalion was established at the camp and continues to serve the United States all over the world.

The program is free. Email oakmonthistory@gmail.com for more information.

• Medidation with a monk is set for 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Oakmont library. Join the monks from Natrona Height's Pittsburgh Buddhist Center for an hour of relaxing medication at the library.

• Zumba with Kara Steiner is scheduled for 6:15-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Oakmont library.

Participants are asked to wear comfortable clothes for the fitness dance class.

• Tai Chi with Jeri McCutcheon will take place 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the Oakmont Library.

The class is designed to teach graceful movements to improve balance, reduce stress, refine posture and build coordination.

Call 412-828-5979 for more information about Oakmont library programs.

• Riverview Education Foundation presents its biennial alumni recognition ceremony 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Lot at Edgewater, 145 Allegheny Ave. in Oakmont.

Nominees are Oakmont Fire Chief David Carroll, University of Maryland wrestling coach Michael Catullo, Chicago 4 Star Restaurant Group CFO Michael Dunlay, Allegheny County Council Vice President and business owner Nick Futules, CONSOL Energy general manager of gas operations David Hackworth, US Air Force air craft commander Capt. A.J. Kenna, Landmark Business Solutions founder Jerry Kenna Jr. and UPMC orthopedic surgeon Dana Mears.

Tickets are $25. More information is available at the foundation's website or email info@rivervieweducationalfoundation.org.

• Plum Community Library hosts Toddler Tales for children ages 2-3 and Story Time Live for children ages 4-5 at 449 Center New Texas Road.

Times are 11-11:45 a.m. and 1-1:45 p.m. Tuesday, respectively.

Both feature stories, music, rhymes and a craft. Registration is required. Space is limited.

• This year's One Book/Every Young Child book, “My Cousin Momo” by Zachariah O'Hora, will be featured during the Plum library's Family Fun Night 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

There will be a variety of activities to go along with the story that evening, including flying squirrel airplane races.

Call 412-798-7323 for more information about Plum library programs.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.