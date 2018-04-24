Plum-based Bill's Hometown Pharmacy and borough police to participate in National Drug Take Back Day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

People who want to dispose of unwanted medications can do so at Bill's Hometown Pharmacy Saturday as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Plum police will be on hand to assist with the collection from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the shop's two locations, 1095 Unity Trestle Road and 2362 Golden Mile Highway.

Pharmacy Wellness Coordinator Kathy Fillip said the effort is designed to prevent accidental overdoses, pollution and help combat the opioid epidemic.

“We are trying to limit the potential for it to get into the wrong hands,” she said. “We don't want any accidental poisonings or overdose or abuse of medication. We want to get all that stuff away from children in the house, and if It's something that's not being used it needs to be disposed of properly.”

Improper disposal can also create environmental hazards impacting groundwater, rivers and wildlife, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs' website.

Fillip said prescriptions, prescription patches and over-the counter medications will be accepted. Inhalers, needles and other sharp applicators will not be accepted.

Participants do not need to be Plum residents. A full list of what will or won't be collected, as well as other collection sites, is available on the DEA's website .

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.