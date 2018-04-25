Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Application flaws a 'trivial' setback for company developing wastewater disposal well

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 12:18 p.m.
About 200 concerned citizens filled the Plum Senior Center to capacity on July 26, 2017, for a public hearing on a proposed injection well in Plum.
DILLON CARR | Tribune-Review
About 200 concerned citizens filled the Plum Senior Center to capacity on July 26, 2017, for a public hearing on a proposed injection well in Plum.

Updated 12 hours ago

An oil and gas company is reworking its request for a permit to operate a fracking wastewater disposal well in Plum after the state Department of Environmental Protection notified it of deficiencies in its application.

DEP spokeswoman Lauren Fraley said Delmont-based Penneco Environmental Solution's application lacked details on how the company plans to control erosion, sedimentation and disposal of wastewater.

Penneco CEO Ben Wallace called the deficiencies “trivial” and said the application will be resubmitted in a few weeks.

“They wanted the complete and finalized plans for certain aspects of the project up front. We didn't realize they wanted that already,” Wallace said. “It's unclear with the DEP how they wanted these plans submitted ... it would have been done in due course.”

Penneco's underground injection well will dispose of up to 54,000 barrels per day of fracking water and other fluids from oil and gas drilling operations at a site off Old Leechburg Road near the Plum border with Murrysville and Upper Burrell. The disposal site is a plugged gas well.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency gave the company the green light for the project when it approved permits for the injection well in March, despite widespread opposition from residents in the region. The agency received around 400 complaints from 120 people during a public comment period about the permit application in the summer.

One aspect the DEP asked for in its permit application that the EPA did not was blueprints of construction plans for the site, Wallace said.

“That's not much of a hurdle. The information is available, it just wasn't collated in the format (DEP) wanted,” Wallace said.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me