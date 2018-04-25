Application flaws a 'trivial' setback for company developing wastewater disposal well

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An oil and gas company is reworking its request for a permit to operate a fracking wastewater disposal well in Plum after the state Department of Environmental Protection notified it of deficiencies in its application.

DEP spokeswoman Lauren Fraley said Delmont-based Penneco Environmental Solution's application lacked details on how the company plans to control erosion, sedimentation and disposal of wastewater.

Penneco CEO Ben Wallace called the deficiencies “trivial” and said the application will be resubmitted in a few weeks.

“They wanted the complete and finalized plans for certain aspects of the project up front. We didn't realize they wanted that already,” Wallace said. “It's unclear with the DEP how they wanted these plans submitted ... it would have been done in due course.”

Penneco's underground injection well will dispose of up to 54,000 barrels per day of fracking water and other fluids from oil and gas drilling operations at a site off Old Leechburg Road near the Plum border with Murrysville and Upper Burrell. The disposal site is a plugged gas well.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency gave the company the green light for the project when it approved permits for the injection well in March, despite widespread opposition from residents in the region. The agency received around 400 complaints from 120 people during a public comment period about the permit application in the summer.

One aspect the DEP asked for in its permit application that the EPA did not was blueprints of construction plans for the site, Wallace said.

“That's not much of a hurdle. The information is available, it just wasn't collated in the format (DEP) wanted,” Wallace said.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.