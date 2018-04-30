Activities in Oakmont and Plum in the first week of May

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Activities this week in Oakmont and Plum are not hard to come by.

Here are some of the highlights.

• Meditation with a Monk returns to the Oakmont Carnegie Library 6-7 p.m. Tuesday.

Join the monks from Natrona Heights Pittsburgh Buddhist Center for an hour of relaxing meditation.

• Author Chris Rodell will discuss his new book, “Arnold Palmer – Homespun Stories of the King,” 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Oakmont library.

Rodell is a friend of the legendary golfer from Latrobe. His book draws on more than 100 interviews conducted through decades of acquaintance. He digs deep into Palmer's life away from the game including the relationship to his hometown and its people.

• Zumba with Kara Steiner is scheduled for 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Oakmont library.

The dance fitness class is open to all ages. Participants should wear comfortable clothing.

Call 412-828-9532 for more information about Oakmont library programs.

• Stage Right Pittsburgh presents “Perfect Wedding” by Robin Hawdon at the Oaks Theater, 310 Allegheny River Blvd. in Oakmont.

The play is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee.

It is about a groom who wakes up next to a woman who is not his soon-to-be wife and can't remember meeting her. The crisis escalates when his woman arrives. It also involves the best man, a hotel maid and the mother of the bride.

Tickets to the all-ages show are between $15-$22 and are available through showclix.com or by calling 888-718-4253.

• Circle of Stitchers meets 10 a.m. to noon and from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Plum Community Library, 445 Center New Texas Road.

Knitters, crocheters and stitchers of every kind are invited to meet and share their techniques and resources. Registration is encouraged.

• Plum library's Life Writers group will meet 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday. Come join and work on writing the stories of your life.

Call 412-798-7323 for more information about Plum library events.

• Plum Community Center will host Saving the Bees, a presentation by Ron Laufer, 11 a.m. Tuesday at 499 Center New Texas Road.

Honey will be available for purchase. Call 412-744-4844 for more information.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.