DUI, drug cases among those recently handled by Judge Zucco in Plum
Updated 9 hours ago
District Judge Linda Zucco recently handled the following cases. Charges filed by Plum police unless otherwise noted.
Waived preliminary hearings
• Donald William Perman, 58, of Plum on charges of driving under the influence, accident involving damage to attended vehicle/property, disregard traffic lane, careless driving and failure to notify police of an accident involving damage to attended vehicle/property. Charges were filed Jan. 27 in connection with an incident along the 7600 block of Saltsburg Road.
• Sandra Dee Alexander, 53, of New Kensington on charges of criminal trespass, possession of controlled substances and criminal mischief. Charges were filed Feb. 9 in connection with an incident along the 100 block of Unity Center Road.
• Savannah Renee Wojcik, 22, of New Kensington on three counts of possession of controlled substances. Charges were filed March 9 in connection with an incident along Logans Ferry Road.
• Paul Louis Wilczynski, 50, of New Kensington on a charge of possession of controlled substances. The charge was filed Feb. 9 in connection with an incident along the 100 block of Unity Center Road.